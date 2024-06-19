‘The Traitors’ is reportedly coming back next January.

The Traitor's third season is coming in January

The BBC One reality game show - which sees contestants try to weed out the Traitors while avoiding getting 'killed off' by them - is returning in what will become its regular slot after rumours the Claudia Winkelman-fronted murder mystery phenomenon’s third season would hit screens in December this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “Things have all gone a tad quiet on 'The Traitors' front recently.

“That’s a sure sign that the Beeb and production company Studio Lambert have been clamping down on any information getting out while they’ve been making the show.

“Now it’s in the bag, talk has inevitably turned to when we devotees can see the finished product.

“From now on they will stick to the pattern of filming every spring with the completed series dropping at the start of the following year.”

Deadline recently reported that the show - which experienced a staggering 300,000 applications to compete on the UK edition of the show and stay at the iconic Ardross Castle - would get a celebrity edition after the success of the US star-studded version hosted by Alan Cumming, 59, which is expected to begin filming in 2025.

This came after the programme’s boss Stephen Lambert told ‘The News Agents’ podcast that it was “obviously a possibility”.

Claudia - who has three kids, Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and Arthur, with her film producer husband Kris Thyker, 52 - admitted that she was “reluctant” to do any more of the show following its debut in December 2022.

The 52-year-old star told ITV's ‘Good Morning Britain’ back in April: “I was reluctant to the second, and now I’m extra reluctant to do the third.

"Like, 'guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it'. And they just say no. The head of the BBC, she just leant forward and took my temperature.”