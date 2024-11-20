Tulisa has been celibate for three years because she's "proper guarded".

Tulisa is single and rarely goes out on dates

The 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' star made the revelation during a chat with her campmates on the ITV reality show and admitted she doesn't date very often and needs to have a strong emotional connection with someone before she will consider getting intimate with them.

When talk turned to dating apps, Tulisa confessed: "I’ve only done [celebrity dating app] Raya. I’m not really a dater, even though I’ve been on there, I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there … I’m proper guarded."

Tulisa went on to reveal she thinks of herself as "demisexual" - needing a strong emotional bond with a partner prior to intimacy - and hasn't had sex in more than three years.

She added: "I feel like I’m demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone ... I need actual depth. I’m a slow, slow burner, I’ve been celibate for over three years.

"I’m not an overly sexualised person. For me, it’s all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way."

She then added that meeting someone new makes her feel "physically sick", joking: "This is my temple, you cannot enter!"

The 36-year-old N-Dubz star previously opened up about her love life during an appearance on'The Zeze Millz Show', explaining: "I don’t date, I court. I have been celibate for the past two years so no sex before monogamy.

"So basically you are courting because you like to build friendships before you start dating, you just don’t s*** them and you get to know them."

Tulisa - who has previously dated her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, and has been romantically linked to Cher's music producer nephew David King, and actor Jody Latham - also revealed she has been "building" friendships during her search for love.

She added: "I have got friendships that I am building."