Ulrika Jonsson has defended Kym Marsh over the 19-year age gap with her boyfriend.

Ulrika Jonsson has defended Kym Marsh over her new romance

The former 'Gladiators' host has spoken out after the 48-year-old former 'Coronation Street' star - who got divorced from her third husband Scott Ratcliff last year - was criticised for her new romance with singer and vocal coach Samuel Thomas, 29.

Addressing the backlash, Ulrika wrote for The Sun newspaper: "Lest we forget, trolls rarely, if ever, say things from a place of love. These comments came from a place of discomfort, jealousy and with the sole aim of shaming."

The 56-year-old star noted that she has similarly been married three times and has kids "by different fathers", but she also isn't giving up on the idea of love.

She said: "With three marriages under her belt and children by different fathers, how very dare she fall in love again with someone she is already calling her 'soul mate'?

"This kind of behaviour makes people feel deeply uncomfortable. It doesn’t sit well with them. In fact, I’m sure many would prefer her to be miserable and broken-hearted until the end of time.

"Here she is in all her amorous glory, showing the world her quest for love has, once more, succeeded. I’m thrilled for her."

Ulrika pointed out that "things have changed", with people "living longer" and divorce no longer caryring the same "stigma".

She continued: "Kym doesn’t give up. I don’t understand why people can’t see that as a virtue, as tenacious and courageous. She runs her own race.

"Although, historically, women probably suffered greater shame and disgrace as divorcees, we are learning to see the end of relationships or marriages is not a 'failure'.

"Things run their course, people change, circumstances change and we know now we don’t have to shut up and put up for the rest of our lives."

Kym and Samuel met while working on a production of '101 Dalmatians The Musical' together and over the weekend she made the romance Instagram official by sharing a picture of the pair kissing.

She wrote: "Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou."