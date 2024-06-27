Vicky Pattison has landed a deal with E4 to showcase her wedding.

Vicky Pattison is marrying Ercan Ramadan in an E4 two-part special

The former ‘Geordie Shore’ star - who is to wed fiance Ercan Ramadan, 30, after a two-year engagement - gushed about finally having her “happily ever after” while teasing there might be “tears and tantrums”, as it was announced they will be televising their Puglia wedding on E4, in a two-part special, ‘Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding’, later this year.

The 36-year-old TV personality said: “Ercan and I are super excited to share our journey with E4 viewers.

"No doubt there'll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! But ultimately, we can't wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family. I'm finally getting my happily ever after.”

Channel 4 dubbed the happy couple’s big day as “a reality royal wedding”.

The network’s Genna Gibson said: “It’s an honour to bring a reality royal wedding to E4. Vicky has shared her unique warmth and wit through many highs and lows over the years – growing up on our screens - and this two-part special is sure to be filled with emotions as she and Ercan get ready to celebrate the biggest day of their lives.”

Ercan - who was once a cast member of ‘The Only Way is Essex’ - popped the question to Vicky back in 2022 while beachside in Dubai.

Showing off her big sparkler, she wrote on Instagram: “I choose you and I’ll choose you over and over without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat... It’ll always be you. To our forever.”

Ercan added in a separate post: “She’s only gone and said yes..”

He added: “My Rock. Love you forever and always. Can’t wait to begin our new chapter together.”

Their engagement came after Vicky revealed she had opted to freeze her eggs because she had "chosen the cougar life", opting for a younger man.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I have a man who loves me just as much in my baked bean-stained trackies as when I am dolled up to the nines, having spent three hours in hair and make-up.

“But at 34, I have decided to freeze my eggs. Ercan is only 28 and I have chosen the cougar life!”