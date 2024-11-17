Wynne Evans has been eliminated from 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

The 52-year-old opera singer - who is best known for starring in the GoCompare adverts - had been taking part in the BBC dance competition alongside professional partner Katya Jones but left the series on Sunday (17.11.24) after landing in the bottom two against Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Wynne said: “It's been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it's what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time. Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."

In the dance-off, Montell and Johannes performed their Salsa to 'Don’t Leave Me This Way' before Wynne and Katya performed their Charleston to 'Les Toreadors' by George Bizet.

In the end, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke opted to save Montell and Johannes whilst head judge Shirley Ballas admitted she would have voted the same had she had the chance.

Katya said: “To be honest with you, the smile hasn't left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up.

“You [to Wynne] have made this experience so joyous and so full of laughter for me. I'm sure everybody was jealous because you're the kind of guy that everybody wants in their life. You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities”

Wynne and Katya will join Fleur East for their first exclusive televised interview live on 'Strictly: It Takes Two' on Monday 18 November at 18:30 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when 'Strictly Come Dancing' returns live on Saturday 23 November at 7:05pm

The results show will air on Sunday 24 November at 19:20 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer