An environmentally friendly diet cuts the danger of an early death by almost a third.

A new study has found that those who followed the planetary health diet - which was first published in The Lancet in 2019 and consists mainly of fruits, vegetables and grains - were far less likely to pass away at an early age and also significantly reduced the release of greenhouses gases that have a harmful impact on Earth.

Researchers measured data from over 200,000 women and men from a long-running study that recorded what people ate.

The top 10 per cent of participants who followed the eco-friendly diet were 30 per cent less likely to die prematurely than those in the bottom 10 per cent.

Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said: "Changing how we eat can help slow climate change, and fortunately what's healthiest for the planet is also best for us.

"For every major cause of death we looked at, there was a lower risk in people with better adherence to the planetary health diet."