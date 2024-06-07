Overweight children are less intelligent than their colleagues.
Scientists in the US have tracked more than 5,000 kids aged between nine and 11 and found that those with a higher body mass index (BMI) performed worse in tests.
However, it has not been established if a poor diet stunts brain development or if an under-developed brain leads to excessive eating.
Boffins have warned that a "quick fix environment" of unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles is causing problems in the way children develop.
Professor Iain Buchan, a public health expert at the University of Liverpool, told MailOnline: "Life has become so different in terms of pace and food has changed too: we now have unhealthy diets, with high fat, high salt and high sugar junk foods that provide rapid energy, and that's not good for health.
"We have created a quick fix environment that's all about short-term pleasure and it's causing long-term pain."