Vaping could cause cancer.

A study has raised fears that vaping could cause cancer

A study has revealed that smoking e-cigarettes can cause cell changes that can lead to the disease.

Similar DNA changes could be seen in cells taken from mouth swabs of smokers and e-cigarette users, suggesting that vaping is "not as harmless as originally thought".

Experts suggest it adds to mounting evidence that long-term usage of e-cigarettes can have damaging health consequences.

Dr. Chiara Herzog, first author of the study at University College London, said: "While the scientific consensus is that e-cigarettes are safer than smoking tobacco, we cannot assume they are completely safe to use and it is important to explore their potential long-term risks and links to cancer.

"We cannot say that e-cigarettes cause cancer based on our study.

"But we do observe e-cigarette users exhibit some similar epigenetic changes in buccal cells as smokers, and these changes are associated with future lung cancer development in smokers."