Premier League footballers are amongst the highest paid sports stars in the world. As well as earning huge weekly salaries, some of the richest Premier League stars earn fortunes off the pitch with a raft of different endorsement deals.

Sponsored Footballers

In this article we will review four of the richest stars who are currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

4. Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is one of the best players to have ever come through the famed Manchester United academy.

A flexible player who is devasting off both the wing and through the middle, Rashford has scored priceless goals for both club and country.

Rashford recently signed a new deal with Utd and has become one of their highest paid players. Reportedly earning over £300,000 a week, Rashford can top up that staggering amount thanks to his wide range of endorsements.

A social activist, who has lobbied the British government to provide free school meals for children, Rashford is seen as the ideal player to sponsor.

Rashford repeatedly earns over £10 million a year through his deals with Nike, Burberry, Microsoft and BT.

Rashford’s multi million pound clothing deal with Nike is due to come to an end in 2024 and it’s reported that some of the biggest sportswear companies in the world are preparing to battle it out for his signature.

3. Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is one of the best wingers that the Premier League has ever seen. A multiple Premier League title winner with Manchester City, Sterling made the move to Chelsea for the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Reportedly earning over £325,000 a week, it’s believed that Sterling makes an additional £5,000,000 off the pitch through a raft of different endorsement deals.

Sterling has relationships with some of the biggest brands in the world, which include Lucozade, Nike, EA Sports and Apple. Sterling is also frequently seen on adverts promoting Gillette shaving products.

Although Sterling isn’t the force he once was on the pitch, he is still very much in demand off it.

2. Mohammed Salah - Liverpool

Mohammed Salah is one of the greatest foreign players to have ever graced the Premier League.

Having first moved to the Premier League with Chelsea, Salah failed to make his mark. However after impressing in Italy with Roma, he was brought back to the Premier League by Liverpool back in 2017.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, Salah has taken the Premier League by storm. He is the club’s fourth highest scorer and no Liverpool player has scored more Premier League goals.

An icon in his native Egypt and for the entire Muslim faith, Salah is one of the most endorsed athletes in football and its believed he earns over £10 million a season through sponsorship deals with Adidas, Pepsi, Vodafone, Uber and Oppo.

No star in Africa is as popular as Salah and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

1. Erling Haaland

Although just 23, Erling Haaland is already one of the most feared strikers in football.

Towering at well over 6 feet, Haaland has a rare athletic traits that very few players in the world can match.

The 2022/2023 Premier League Golden Boot winner, Haaland was the driving force behind Manchester City’s historic treble winning season.

It isn’t just with Manchester City fans where Haaland has proved popular. Due to his goal scoring exploits, Haaland dominates the various different goal scoring markers that the very best sports betting apps offer to their customers.

Often a competitive betting market, backing Haaland to score almost became a guarantee as he found the back of the net well over fifty times.

In order to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Man City had to fend off some of the worlds biggest clubs and had to make Haaland and his camp an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Haaland’s contract is the second biggest in the Premier League earning him a reported £375,000 a week but with his bonuses it’s believed that he earns closer to £700,000 every week.

As well as being one of the richest players on the pitch, Haaland isn’t short of offers off it.

Collaborations with EA Sports, Nike, Tag Heur and Red Bull reportedly fetch the hitman another £25 million per season, making Haaland one of the best endorsed athletes in world football..