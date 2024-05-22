Andrew Scott has dismissed theories his ‘Tortured Man Club’ WhatsApp group inspired the title of Taylor Swift’s latest album.

The ‘Ripley’ actor, 47, was at the centre of gossip among fans when the singer released her 11th studio record – ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – that it was reference the jokey title Andrew and Taylor’s ex, actor Joe Alwyn, 33, as well as their friend Paul Mescal, had for their text chats.

Revealing ‘The Tortured Man Club’ group only contained three messages and referred to twisted characters they were playing at the time it was created, Andrew told Variety: “Let me tell you what that is!... so they were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in ‘Fleabag’.

“It wasn’t about our own characteristics!... I think there were three texts, like, '’Hey, guys.’'

“You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”

Andrew added about Taylor’s new record: “(It is) sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is…I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing.”

In 2022, Joe – who dated Taylor for six years before their April 2023 break-up – revealed a mutual friend created a WhatsApp group with him and Andrew’s actor pal Paul Mescal, 28, called ‘The Tortured Man Club’.

They later told Variety Andrew started the group, with Paul saying in a joint chat with the actors: “He’s just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself.”

Joe added: “Just messaging himself good mornings.”

Fans are also convinced Taylor’s latest album contains a string of nods to her past relationships and current romance with her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend Travis Kelce.

It has been reported The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, has “zero concern” about her habit of using her romances as inspiration for her music and lyrics.