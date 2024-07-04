Christina Applegate has shared her bucket list amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The ‘Dead to Me’ actress, 52, announced in August 2021 she had been diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system or brain and spinal cord and has now told fans what dreams she wants to fulfill before her death.

She said on X on Wednesday (03.07.24): “There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life.

“I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

Christina said on X in the wake of her MS diagnosis: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Since her diagnosis, the actress has been transparent with her fans about how the illness has affected her life and career.

She told in November 2022 how she had put on 40lbs and could not walk without a cane due to the disease.

The ‘Married… with Child’ star added to the New York Times: “I’m never going to accept this. I’m p*****.”

She has also shared the frank admission she is wearing diapers because she cannot control her bowels due to her MS.

Christina has admitted she has 30 lesions on her brain and had lost circulation in her legs during her health fight, and the Emmy winner recently admitted she now does not “enjoy living.”

She said on her podcast: “This is being really honest… I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

She later stressed it was only her expressing “dark thoughts” as she thinks doing so is “incredibly healing and important” and is not “sitting here on suicide watch”.