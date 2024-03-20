'The Crown' leads the list of nominees for the BAFTA TV and Craft Awards.

Dominic West stars in 'The Crown'

The hit Netflix series - which centres on the reign of Queen Elizabeth - has received eight nominations in total, including nods for Leading Actor (Dominic West), Supporting Actor (Salim Daw), Supporting Actress (Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville), Costume Design, Make-up and Hair Design, Sound, and Special, Visual and Graphic Effects.

Elsewhere, 'Demon 79' - the fifth and final episode of the sixth series of 'Black Mirror' - has received the second-most number of nominations, with seven in total.

The episode has been nominated for Female Performance In a Comedy (Gbemisola Ikumelo), Leading Actress (Anjana Vasan), Limited Drama, Costume Design, Photography and Lighting, Production Design, Scripted Casting, and Writer: Drama (Charlie Brooker).

'Happy Valley', 'Slow Horses' and 'The Sixth Commandment' have all received six nominations each, while 'The Last of Us', 'The Long Shadow' and 'Succession' have all been awarded five nominations.

Jane Millichip, the CEO of BAFTA, said: "It is a real privilege to announce today’s nominations which recognise the most gripping, entertaining, challenging, funniest, most informative, highest quality, and most impactful TV programmes of 2023, as voted for by BAFTA members.

"More than 100 programmes across 12 broadcasters and streamers represent an extraordinary range of content."

Sara Putt, the chair of BAFTA, has also hailed the list of nominees.

She said: "Water-cooler TV moments, brave documentaries which expand our world-view, and powerful real-life inspired dramas - these are just some of the BAFTA nominated TV programmes for audiences to watch. I’m delighted to see so many first-time nominees, so much new and emerging talent and so many debut projects recognised today.

"At a time when budgets are tight and creative risk-taking can feel ever riskier, we hope our awards can play a positive role in reinforcing the value of nurturing new talent and ideas, as well as holding a mirror up to stubborn industry inequities, particularly for talented female directors who are still significantly outnumbered by their male counterparts when it comes to awards submissions."

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will take place on April 28.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the event, and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK on May 12.

The awards will also be broadcast in North America, the Nordics, South Africa and Australia on BritBox International, and in Australia and New Zealand on BBC Studios ANZ.

Select list of nominees:

Comedy Entertainment:

'The Graham Norton Show'

'Late Night Lycett'

'Rob and Romesh Vs'

'Would I Lie to You?'

Current Affairs:

'Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes (Storyville)'

'Putin vs. The West'

'Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches)'

'The Shamima Begum Story (This World)'

Drama Series:

'The Gold'

'Happy Valley'

'Slow Horses'

'Top Boy'

Entertainment:

'Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas'

'Later… With Jools Holland'

'Michael McIntyre’s Big Show'

'Strictly Come Dancing'

Factual Entertainment:

'Celebrity Race Across the World'

'The Dog House'

'Endurance: Race to the Pole'

'Portrait Artist of the Year'

Factual Series:

'Dublin Narcos'

'Evacuation'

'Lockerbie'

'Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland'

Female Performance in a Comedy:

Bridget Christie, 'The Change'

Gbemisola Ikumelo, 'Black Ops'

Mairead Tyers, 'Extraordinary'

Roisin Gallagher, 'The Lovers'

Sofia Oxenham, 'Extraordinary'

Taj Atwal, 'Hullraisers'

International:

'The Bear'

'Beef'

'Class Act'

'The Last of Us'

'Love Death'

'Succession'

Leading Actor:

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Dominic West, 'The Crown'

Kane Robinson, 'Top Boy'

Paapa Essiedu, 'The Lazarus Project'

Steve Coogan, 'The Reckoning'

Timothy Spall, 'The Sixth Commandment'

Leading Actress:

Anjana Vasan, 'Demon 79'

Anne Reid, 'The Sixth Commandment'

Bella Ramsey, 'The Last of Us'

Helena Bonham Carter, 'Nolly'

Sarah Lancashire, 'Happy Valley'

Sharon Horgan, 'Best Interests'

Limited Drama:

'Best Interests'

'Demon 79'

'The Long Shadow'

'The Sixth Commandment'

Live Event Coverage:

'The Coronation Concert'

Eurovision Song Contest 2023'

'Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance'

Male Performance in a Comedy:

Adjani Salmon, 'Dreaming Whilst Black'

David Tennant, 'Good Omens'

Hammed Animashaun, 'Black Ops'

Jamie Demetriou, 'A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou'

Joseph Gilgun, 'Brassic'

Mawaan Rizwan, 'Juice'

Reality:

'Banged Up'

'Married at First Sight U.K.'

'My Mum, Your Dad'

'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Scripted Comedy:

'Big Boys'

'Dreaming Whilst Black'

'Extraordinary'

'Such Brave Girls'

Single Documentary:

'David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived'

'Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family'

'Hatton'

'Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris'

Supporting Actor:

Amit Shah, 'Happy Valley'

Éanna Hardwicke, 'The Sixth Commandment'

Harris Dickinson, 'A Murder at the End of the World'

Jack Lowden, 'Slow Horses'

Matthew MacFadyen, 'Succession'

Salim Daw, 'The Crown

Supporting Actress:

Elizabeth Debicki, 'The Crown'

Harriet Walter, 'Succession'

Jasmine Jobson, 'Top Boy'

Nico Parker, 'The Last of Us'

Siobhan Finneran, 'Happy Valley'

Memorable Moment Award:

'Beckham': David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing

'Doctor Who”: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

'Happy Valley': Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown

'The Last of Us': Bill and Frank’s Story

'The Piano': 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance

Costume Design:

Amy Roberts, 'The Crown'

Charlotte Morris, 'Silo'

Matthew Price, 'Demon 79'

Sharon Long, 'The Great'