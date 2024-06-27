Francia Raisa was dealt a huge "shock" when she found out she is at "very high risk" of having "complicated pregnancies".

Francia Raisa is angry that women are losing their rights to vital health care

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress was recently diagnosed with endometriosis and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), which could have a huge impact on her ability to reproduce.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she began: “I’ve been very open about my health, especially my PCOS. But in the past two weeks, things took a serious turn.

“I found a new gynecologist who told me that I also have SIBO and endometriosis, which puts me at a very high risk of having complicated pregnancies in the future.

“I was in shock. (sic)”

The 35-year-old star - who donated a kidney to pop star Selena Gomez, 31, who has autoimmune disease lupus - has called for more research into women's health and is angry that health care rights are being "attacked".

The 'Grown-ish' star recently gave a talk on "women’s rights and reproductive freedoms" with Vice President Kamala Harris, among other issues, and encouraged women not to lose hope and to keep fighting.

She continued: “With all the advances in medicine, there still isn’t enough research being done into women’s specific health care to really understand how women like me are able to ensure our opportunity to have a healthy life and family.

Instead, our rights as women, including access to critical (and sometimes necessary) health care, are being attacked - and it p***** me off! With all that I’ve learned about my own health these past weeks, I didn’t hesitate when VP @kamalaharris asked me to participate in a fireside chat in Arizona to discuss women’s rights and reproductive freedoms to mark the two year anniversary of that awful Dobbs decision. (We also snuck in a quick chat about immigration, which I know is an issue that is important to so many of us.) I needed to hear about her work on this issue and where we all needed to focus our advocacy. The neglect we already face as women in health care is insane, and I can’t stand by while laws are passed that limit our rights and freedom - from women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, to access to education and immigration. Thank you to VP @kamalaharris and my co-moderator @atovar_az for the candid conversation. Let’s keep up the fight, people - if not for you, for your mothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, best friends, and all the women in your life who deserve to live with dignity and respect! (sic)"

Francia also revealed that she got a lift home on Harris' jet.

She signed off the carousel, which included a picture of her posing in front of the plane: "(And thank you for the ride back to LA, Madame Vice President @kamalaharris! Much appreciated.) (sic)"