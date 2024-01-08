Emma Stone admitted 'Poor Things' has made her "look at life differently" as she accepted a Golden Globe Award for her work on the film.

Emma Stone at the Golden Globe Awards

The 35-year-old actress - who portrays Bella, a young Victorian woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being resurrected following her suicide, in the sci-fi comedy - won the Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) accolade at Sunday's (07.01.24) ceremony and she admitted the role has stayed with her long after filming.

She said: "Playing Bella was unbelievable. I think this was a rom-com, I see this as a rom-com in the sense that Bella falls in love with life itself rather than a person, she accepts the good and the bad in equal pleasure and that really made me look at life differently, that all of it counts and all of it is important.

"She has stayed with me, deeply, so this means the world to me. Thank you so much. OK, bye, thank you."

Emma - who took the prize ahead of Fantasia Barrino (‘The Color Purple’), Jennifer Lawrence (‘No Hard Feelings’), Natalie Portman (‘May December’), Alma Pöysti (‘Fallen Leaves'), and Margot Robbie ('Barbie’) - paid tribute to her co-stars and crew and admitted she will be "forever grateful" for meeting the director, Yorgos Lanthimos, who she has collaborated with several times.

Beginning her speech with a shout-out to husband Dave McCary, she told the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: "Dave I have to start with you really quickly, thank you for everything, I love you.

Willem, Mark, Ramy, you made every day an absolute joy and so did the rest of our incredible cast.

"The crew, incredible, Tony this is our third time working together, Tony our writer. I love getting to say this dialogue and I love getting to horrify you with my Australian accent. You're the best Tony - see, working on it all the time.

"Yorgos, I don't know what I could say to you that I haven't already but I will be forever grateful that we met, forever."