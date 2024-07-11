Khloe Kardashian admitted she "probably" would have tried Ozempic when she was trying every other fad diet.

Before transforming her life with a "lifestyle change", the 40-year-old reality star was desperate to shed the pounds and if the weight-loss drug was around at the time, she believes she would have given it a go.

Speaking on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: “When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing.

“I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change.”

Khloe is a serious gym bunny, but she balances it out by not depriving herself of junk food.

Talking about her fitness regime and her shoot for her Fabletics line, she said: “I do circuit training with cardio intervals. I’m always spiking my heart rate up and down. For a shoot like that where I know I am going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder.

“And then I always celebrate with a full large pizza. Just cheese. I am a kid’s menu type of girl. But life is about balance.”

The Good American co-founder insists being active matters more than the number on the scale.

She said: “I really want to encourage healthiness. I am not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active and I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

The mother-of-two - who has six-year-old daughter True and son Tatum, who turns two next month, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson - has been accused of using diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight.

She replied to trolls: "Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people. (sic)"