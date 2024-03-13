Ryan Gosling got some "tips" from Eva Mendes and their kids ahead of his 'I'm Just Ken' performance at the Oscars.

The 43-year-old actor - who has Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven with 'Ghost Rider' actress Eva - took to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (10.03.24) to give a performance of the track from his star turn as Ken in 'Barbie' last year and revealed that his family were all there during the rehearsal as he explained that his daughter who inspired him to take on the role of the iconic Mattel doll in the first place.

He told People: "It was great. It was so fun because [Eva and the kids] came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row. They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes. They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."

Ryan began from his seat in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, where his 'Barbie' co-star Margot Robbie, seated in front of him, couldn't control her laughter.

The Hollywood star dressed in a bright pink suit and sunglasses - then walked up to the stage, joined by writer Mark Ronson on guitar and was backed by dozens of male dancers during the song, including some of his co-stars such as Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu, before the Guns N' Roses guitarist appeared to play on the second half of the track.

Towards the end, Ryan wandered over to the star-studded crowd and sang along with his co-stars before holding the mic out to the likes of Emma Stone to sing along.