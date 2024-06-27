Selena Gomez will star in the first episode of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'.
The 31-year-old actress landed her first leading Disney Channel role when she played Alex Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' - which aired for four seasons from 2007 and 2012 and sparked two spin-off movies - and not only is she moved to be executive producing the upcoming sequel series, she's thrilled to be returning to her alter ego too.
Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - which was guest hosted by her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Martin Short - she said: "I'm so excited.
"It's basically something you know I don't know about your life, you don't know about my life. It's a show that means a lot to me."
The 74-year-old presenter replied: "I know it does. Because you started out in that show. And also you're appearing on it, too?"
Selena confirmed: "Yes. I will be in the first episode. I'm executive producing it. It brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started. And to honour it in this way has truly been a blast, and I can't wait for people to see it."
The pair then joked about rebooting 'Only Murders In the Building' in years to come.
Yelling with just half his mouth, Martin - who plays Oliver Putnam - exclaimed: "Let's solve the crime!"
Laughing, Selena - who portrays Mabel Mara - said: "Let's do it however long you can make it."
Martin said: "I don't think I'd be in every episode, what do you think? Just occasionally. What does Oliver think?"
He then slumped back in his chair and silence before he added: "That's it."
Selena said: "This is my life every day."
Earlier in the interview, Martin had asked his guest who was his favourite between her and their 78-year-old co-star Steve Martin, who plays Charles Hayden-Savage.
She quipped: "I don't believe there are favourite olds.
"I love both of you for exactly who you are and where you are and what you've taught me. It's just great."
