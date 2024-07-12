To dream that you didn't want to be around your ex can be reflective of how you are feeling about someone in your waking life. They may be bringing up similar feelings for you that you had during your relationship with your previous partner.

A broken heart - Cr: Pixabay

Is there someone in your life right now that you would rather not see? Perhaps it could be your subconscious alerting you to this and it might be time to part ways with that person.

You may have had a major yet positive change in your current relationship and this dream is reminding you of how good your life is with your lover. It might serve as a comfort to you that leaving your last partner was the right move.

If they miss you in the dream- it could mean that you have moved on with your life and don't want to go back there. Seeing them shows just how far you've come.

If all you wanted to do was escape your ex, this may indicate you are in a situation you don't want to be right now. It could either be at work or at home and all you want to do is leave it behind. It may be time to face it or find a way to detach yourself from it.

Dreaming about an ex can also imply that you are trying to forget, let go of or 'cross out' aspects of yourself you don't like. This is synonymous with trying to wipe out your memories of them and your time together.

by Natalie kaye for www.femalefirst.co.uk

