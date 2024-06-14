The actress behind the ‘Perfect Dark’ lead character says she’s “crazy excited” to take the role.

The actress behind the ‘Perfect Dark’ lead character says she’s ‘crazy excited’ to take the role

British star Alix Wilton Regan, 38, was announced as taking the part at the Xbox Games Showcase when the game reappeared with a glimpse at its gameplay.

She said in a social media post: “SO GUYS... I do have some news.

“Crazy excited to be playing Joanna Dark in the upcoming ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot – the first in 20 years!!! – a real privilege to take on the mission.”

Alix’s work across film, TV and theatre includes playing parts in ‘Mass Effect’, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’, ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’, ‘Return to Monkey Island’ and ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’.

There is no date for Xbox’s ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot.

Alix also played Kerilian in ‘Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide’ and ‘Vermintide 2’.

The Londoner attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Stage Coach for acting, singing and dancing lessons outside of school.

After graduating, she enrolled in drama school and was honoured by the BBC with special commendation awards for Best Shakespearean Monologue and Best Contemporary Duologue.

After graduating at the age of 20, her first stage appearance was as Hannah in the two-handed play ‘Retreat’ by writer James Saunders, which won a FringeReview Award for Most Outstanding Theatre Show at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2007 before transferring to the New End Theatre, London.

Alix also appeared in the lead role of Mary Shelley in ‘A Nightmare Wakes’, which finished production in summer 2019.

And she co-starred in the feature film ‘The Wife’ as Susannah Castleman, the daughter of Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce’s characters.