Roulette is often regarded as one of the trendiest and most fashionable games you can play at land-based casinos and online casinos. It's also classed as a table game, and the three main variants you can play today are American Roulette, European Roulette, and French Roulette.

Roulette

If you live in India and want to play one of the world's most chic and sophisticated casino games, you've come to the right place. On this page, you can learn more about today's best roulette games that are now available to play at India's number one casino site – 10CRIC Casino.

What is roulette?

Roulette is a table game that's really easy to play. For beginners, the roulette wheel, betting table, and the different bet types/odds may seem a little confusing, but it shouldn't take too long to learn.

The game's main aim is to try and guess where you think the roulette ball will land after it has finished spinning around the roulette wheel. Most game rounds last for around 45 seconds, and the three main variants are American, European, and French Roulette.

Each roulette wheel has numbered segments from 0 to 35. There are two green zeroes in American Roulette but only one green zero in European and French Roulette. The other main difference is that French Roulette has slightly different bet types, and the writing always appears in French.

Once you have learned how to play one of these roulette variants, the other two will be as easy. To stay at the tables longer, the best thing to do would be to place bets that are more likely to return a profit. However, that's much easier said than done.

Where can I play roulette online if I live in India?

If you want to play online roulette in India, the most trusted online casino you can turn to is the official 10CRIC Casino website. It has a decent selection of 'regular' online casino roulette games (where RNGs/Random Number Generators are used to determine the results) and Live Dealer Roulette Games (which don't use RNGs to determine the outcomes).

10CRIC Casino is owned and operated by one of the iGaming industry's most notable providers. The company is licensed by multiple renowned licensing authorities, and it has the best selection of roulette games (and over 2,390 games) from some of the world's best online casino software providers and game development studios.

You can play roulette at 10CRIC provided you are at least 18 years old, and the games are accessible from any decent working smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer with internet/Wi-Fi connectivity.

What are the most popular roulette games to play at 10CRIC Casino?

The following 'regular' online casino roulette games are from companies like Red Tiger Gaming, Play'n GO, NetEnt, OneTouch, and Evoplay. They include the following hit titles:

European Roulette

American Roulette

French Roulette

American Roulette 3D

Classic Roulette Standard Stakes

You can play these games in the real money mode and free play demo mode, and in most games, it's possible to play from as little as ₹10.00 up to ₹10,000 or more per round. In other words, low rollers, mid-rollers, and high rollers can all enjoy playing roulette at 10CRIC Casino.

Are there any live dealer roulette games at 10CRIC?

Yes. 10CRIC also has an impressive selection of live dealer roulette games, so if you're looking to heighten your online casino experience, remember to check out these top games before trying any of the regular roulette games.

Examples include the following:

Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette by Evolution Gaming

Live Ultimate Roulette by Ezugi

Live Golden Roulette by Super Spade Gaming

Live Bombay Roulette by Bombay Club

Live Lightning Roulette by Evolution Gaming

If that's not enough to keep you going, try Roulette (Live From Las Vegas) by Vegas Lounge, Live Immersive Roulette by Evolution Gaming, and Live Football Studio Roulette, which is also by Evolution Gaming.

The thing to remember is that live dealer roulette games are only ever available to play for real money. You, therefore, cannot access them in the practice mode. However, the other regular online casino roulette games mentioned above can be accessed in the free-play demo mode.

Is 10CRIC Casino free to register an account with?

Yes. You can register a free 10CRIC Casino account in under a minute by filling out the simple online registration form. You must be at least 18 years old to play here, even if you only want to practice playing games in the free-play demo mode.

You can then make secure deposits and withdrawals at 10CRIC from as little as ₹1,000 using any of the following reliable methods: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Skrill India, eZeeWallet, Neteller India, NetBanking, AstroPay and Jeton.

For those of you who prefer using cryptocurrency to pay for goods and services online, you may be pleased to learn that 10CRIC10.com also now accepts Bitcoin (BTC), DogeCoin (DOGE), and Ethereum (ETH). However, the minimum deposit at 10CRIC when using cryptocurrency is ₹1,200, not ₹1,000.

Don't forget that there's also a new player welcome bonus for everyone who signs up today. You can actually choose between a 10CRIC Casino welcome bonus and a 10CRIC Sports welcome bonus.

What is the 10CRIC Casino welcome bonus?

It's a multi-tiered welcome bonus spread out over three deposits. You must remember to enter the unique bonus code 'CASINO' into the required field upon depositing for the first time, 'CASINO2' on your second deposit, and 'CASINO3' on your third deposit.

You can get a 150% match bonus on your first deposit (worth ₹15,000), a 200% match bonus on your second deposit (worth ₹20,000), and a 250% match bonus on your third deposit (worth ₹25,000), which means the entire package is worth up to a cool ₹60,000.

As well as being able to claim these three generous matching deposit bonuses, the 10CRIC Casino operator will also drop a free ₹500 sports bet (must be used on betting markets with a minimum of 1.50 odds) on each of those first three deposits.

To learn more about how you can claim the 10CRIC welcome bonus and play some of today's best online roulette games, go to the official 10CRIC Casino today.