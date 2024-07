Are your window sills lined with greenery? Do you have a habit of spending all your spare cash on succulents? Can you easily devote hours to scrolling through #plantsofinstagram and arranging your plants in pots on the floor, against white walls?

Houseplant quiz

We don’t blame you. But do you know your sempervivums from your sansevierias? Or your palms from your money plants? Take our quiz to find out…

by Charlotte Hough for www.femalefirst.co.uk