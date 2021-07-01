August’s Vogue cover star Margot Robbie has been inspiring us with her offbeat red carpet outfits for several years now. She explores a variety of shapes, rarely opting for a typical glamour look; rather, quirky and playful takes on classic styles that frequently venture into the wonderfully camp and joyfully bizarre.

Here are seven of our favourite Margot Robbie ensembles:

The London premiere of Suicide Squad in 2016 saw the actress, who plays Harley Quinn in the DC Universe blockbuster, in a unique floral Gucci gown from the Alessandro Michele pre-fall collection. With sequinned dragonflies and a roaring tiger emblazoned across the front, this look was so wonderfully cheery.

Margot Robbie at Suicide Squad London premiere, 2016 / Photo credit: Ik Aldama/DPA/PA Images

We got serious monk vibes from this sandy, full-coverage Proenza Schouler piece that Margot wore for her Good Morning America appearance last year, and yet somehow she still managed to look amazingly elegant. Only she could make an apparently shapeless gown fall so gracefully.

Margot Robbie at Good Morning America, 2020 / Photo credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Zuma Press/PA Images

In a slightly more traditional take on glamour, Margot wore a Grecian-shape chiffon gown by Oscar de la Renta in burnt orange at the premiere for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood in 2019. With a plunging neckline and a loose scarf, she was a literal Greek goddess in human form.

Margot Robbie at Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood UK premiere, 2019 / Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images

An outfit that truly took our breath away was her iconic unicorn dress worn at the world premiere of Suicide Squad. Gold against black with sheer sleeves, teamed with a slick of vampy lipstick, Margot was feeling the fantasy in the Alexander McQueen creation. After all, who doesn’t love unicorns?

Margot Robbie at Suicide Squad World Premiere, 2016 / Photo credit: Massimo Di Giovanna/AFF/PA Images

A firm favourite simply because we love a woman who takes a gown opportunity and chooses instead to go for a tailored suit, Margot had the air of a circus ringmaster in this red and black striped Dolce & Gabbana set from their 2018 Spring collection. She paired the suit with Jimmy Choo Kaylee Sandals for the Women in Film pre-Oscar cocktail party.

Margot Robbie at Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party 2018 / Photo credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF/PA Images

At the premiere for Mary Queen of Scots (in which Margot Robbie starred as Queen Elizabeth I), she looked the picture of regal elegance in a polka dot gown by Rodarte. The sequinned English rose pinned to the waist finished the look, as did the soft retro curls and scarlet lipstick.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of Mary Queen of Scots, 2018 / Photo credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment/PA Images

Vintage Chanel Haute Couture is what every woman deserves in their wardrobe, as it just gives off an air of timeless grace and dignity. Her black off-the-shoulder gown with arm-capes (is there another word for them?) and jewelled appliqué screamed Hollywood icon; it wouldn’t have looked unusual on the likes of Joan Collins, Sophia Loren and Liz Taylor.

Margot Robbie at the Oscars 2020 / Photo credit: Sipa USA/PA Images

