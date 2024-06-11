Hailey Bieber has named one of her new Rhode Skin Pocket Blushes after her dog Piggy.

Hailey Bieber's pet pooch provided inspiration for the name of one of her Pocket Blushes

The 27-year-old beauty believes her Yorkie Piggy Lou gives off a "pink aura" - and so it was the perfect name for her product.

She told Vogue: “Piggy is a blonde Yorkie who just has so much attitude, pizzazz, and sass. She just has a strut and prance, and I just felt like she gives off this aura of pink. She’s just a little pink piggy.”

Another is Spicy Marg, which is her favourite summer tipple.

Hailey - who is pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Justin Bieber - explained how it “was giving vacation, summer, sunshine - and that’s the drink I think of when I think of all of those things. You can’t go wrong with a spicy marg.“

On not being able to drink alcohol whilst pregnant, she added: “A mocktail right now for me, though, for sure.”

It was a no-brainer for blush to be her next product.

She said: “I feel like it brings life to the face.

“And it does something for me—it makes me feel good.”

The Pocket Blushes - which will be available from June 20 - were two years in the making.

Hailey said: “I’ve been developing the Pocket Blush for two years.

“A completely different iteration was confirmed before this one, but I ended up scrapping and starting over. I would rather take my time than rush something and have it not be exactly how I want it to be.”

The new blushes being unveiled come after she shared a tutorial for “My Peachy Beachy Summer Makeup".

The model and makeup influencer - whose hottest trends include glazed doughnut nails - spilled the secrets of her makeup look for the summer.

In a YouTube video, she shared: “It’s so glowy and moisturising and good for the skin barrier without being heavy."

Hailey used the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Dolce Glow’s Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt and Glow, Hourglass' Concealer, Hydrating Skin Tint and Translucent Powder.

She then applied her peachy shades of blush.

Not revealing the brand, she was teasing the unreleased Rhode product, adding: “I’m gonna go in with this sunburnt bronzy terracotta colour first.

“The other colour I’m going in with has a pinky-orange colour.”