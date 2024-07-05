Khloe Kardashian will release a new fragrance later this year.

Khloe Kardashian is releasing a new fragrance

The Good American co-founder has been experimenting with scents for “months and months” and admitted the prospect of her perfume hitting shelves is quite “scary”.

She told HELLO! Fashion Monthly magazine: “It’s coming in December, hopefully.

“I have been trailing different scents for months and months.

“It’s a scary process because fragrance is so personal.”

While this isn’t Khloe’s first foray into fragrance, she admitted she is feeling more “pressure” because this is the first time she’s done so alone.

She added: “I have done fragrances before, with my ex-husband and my sisters, but the pressure’s on me now.

“It’s a lot on my shoulders but I think I’m coming up with something really beautiful.

“It’s just taking time because I’m a perfectionist.”

Khloe has also been working with Tatti Lashes and she admitted she is always “really careful” about which brands she teams up with because she feels a “responsibility” towards her fans.

She said: “It was serendipitous in a way. I’ve been a fan of Tatti Lashes for years. They’re what I use in my everyday life.

“We get asked to do deals all the time and I say no because I have a responsibility to my followers.

“I mean, I can’t tell you I was that responsible 20 years ago, when I was new and green but that was a different time.

Now, I’m really careful with what I choose to do because I’m so aware of how much money it costs to buy anything these days.”