Lexus is making the first revisions to its all-electric RZ luxury SUV range, introducing a new front-wheel drive model and a new entry-level grade, providing more customer choice and the potential for an increased driving range.

Lexus RZ Updates

The Lexus EV ownership experience is also being enriched with the roll-out of Lexus Reserve, a ground-breaking complimentary hybrid vehicle loan programme for owners of Lexus electric cars.

Introducing the RZ 300e

Lexus is extending its RZ range for 2024 with the introduction of the new RZ 300e, a front-wheel drive version of its all-electric luxury SUV. It will join the line-up later in 2024 alongside the RZ 450e, introduced in 2023 which uses Lexus’s DIRECT4 all-wheel drive system.

In this new form, the RZ has an increased official driving range of up to 297 miles (WLTP combined cycle with 18-inch wheels), compared to 272 miles for the RZ 450e.

The RZ 300e uses the same 71.4kW/h lithium-ion battery as its sister model, powering a front electric motor. Output is 201bhp (150kW) with 266Nm maximum torque, enabling 0-62mph acceleration in eight seconds.

Structurally, the new model adopts a rear subframe, replacing the e-Axle unit featured in the all-wheel drive version.

In other respects, the two RZ versions are alike, displaying uniquely Lexus takumi craftsmanship luxury, a fully digital cockpit and the latest safety and multimedia technologies with the third generation Lexus Safety System+ features and the Lexus Link Pro multimedia system.

Urban: the new RZ entry-level equipment grade

Customer choice will be further extended later in 2024 with the addition of a new entry-level Urban grade for the RZ – both the new 300e and 450e versions.

The equipment specification remains fitting for a Lexus luxury model, with standard features including 18” alloy wheels, to help maximise the EV driving range, the Lexus Link Pro multimedia system with 14-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system.

Safety and driver assistance features, in addition to the Lexus Safety System+ package, include Intelligent Clearance Sonar with front and rear sensors, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with auto-braking and the Safe Exit Assist system to help prevent doors inadvertently being opened into the path of traffic approaching from the rear.

Across the wider model range, customers can now specify 18-inch wheels, to help maximise their RZ’s driving range, on both Premium and Premium Plus versions.

Prices and ordering details for the new RZ range and equipment options will be announced nearer the on-sale date later in 2024.

Peace of mind with Lexus Reserve

Lexus Reserve is a new programme – the first of its kind on the market – which offers owners of Lexus electric vehicles (RZ 300e, RZ 450e and UX 300e) 42 days’ complimentary use of an additional Lexus hybrid vehicle over a three-year period. It’s designed to provide convenience and peace of mind, primarily for people planning a long journey such as a European road trip in areas with a limited charging infrastructure.

Organising the loan vehicle is simple. Once the customer has planned their journey, they contact Lexus UK to request a car for their chosen dates. True to the best principles of Lexus’s market-leading customer service, the hybrid vehicle – a used car – will be delivered to and collected from the customer’s chosen location. The car may be taken overseas, and there are no mileage limitations*.

The programme is available to retail customers who purchase their new or used electric vehicle (cash or finance agreement) from the Lexus centre network.