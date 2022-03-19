Picture Credit: Paramount Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Pixar

This week has, once again, been a great few days for movie news. Scream 6 already has a release date, DC’s Blue Beetle reveals a casting choice, and Disney receives backlash surrounding a cut scene from this year’s (2022) Lightyear movie. Read about all this, and more, below!

Scream 6 release date revealed

Fans are beyond excited to hear, via a tweet from the official Scream account, that Scream 6 has a release date, and it’s a lot sooner than expected.

Don’t forget to set your alarm. The new #ScreamMovie is coming to theatres March 31, 2023 🔪 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 18, 2022

The tweet states that the next instalment in the beloved Scream franchise will arrive in cinemas on March 31st, 2023, which is just over a year away.

With the release of the fifth movie in the franchise, simply titled Scream, in January 2022, fans are more in tune with the franchise than ever, and Scream 6 is already becoming a huge talking point.

2022’s Scream left opportunity for both old and new characters to return for the upcoming sequel, but given that the release date has only just come to light, it may be some time before any other updates are offered.

Dune 3 is a possibility, according to director

Chris Villeneuve, director of 2021's Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, has teased the possibility of directing the third movie in the growing franchise.

Dune 3, if green-lit, would be an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book, titled Dune: Messiah. While the second movie has only recently been approved, audiences loved the 2021 adaptation, so it was only a matter of time until a second film was on its way.

The director is currently focused on Dune 2, so official news regarding the third movie, if it is approved, may be a while off yet. However, since Dune was so popular, Villeneuve would be the perfect choice for director.

DC’s Blue Beetle film has cast George Lopez

Upcoming DC movie, Blue Beetle, has added George Lopez to its cast, along with Academy Award nominee Adriana Barraza, among other names.

DC's upcoming #BlueBeetle movie has cast George Lopez as Uncle Rudy.



Additionally, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damian Alcazar have also joined the cast, rounding out the rest of the Reyes family. https://t.co/IVnCTOoqBW pic.twitter.com/3nNhECwtIu — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 18, 2022

Blue Beetle, which is set to release in August of next year (2023), follows the story of Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a Mexican-American teenager who obtains superpowers when a scarab binds itself to his spine, providing him with a powerful suit of blue alien armour.

Lopez will be playing the role of Uncle Rudy in Blue Beetle, and is the biggest and perhaps best-known name of the lot. The actor-comedian is known for his ABC sitcom, which explored Mexican-American cultures.

Lopez is a great addition to the growing cast, and his inclusion proves that the project is keen to cast Mexican and Mexican-American actors, staying true to the origins of the story which will lend the film a great deal of authenticity.

Lightyear re-adds a scene after Disney faces backlash

Employees at Pixar have succeeded in bringing back the same-sex kiss that was cut from upcoming movie, Lightyear, after backlash against Disney for the decision to remove it.

Pixar has been allowed to reinstate the same-sex kiss that was cut from #Lightyear after employees made a statement about Disney's censorship.https://t.co/WxFKfTCjPK pic.twitter.com/FcaHhWDVXG — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 18, 2022

Lightyear follows the origin story of the fictional astronaut upon which the toy Buzz Lightyear (who is now played by Chris Evans) is based. The film is set to see Lightyear in training, something he talks about a lot within the Toy Story films.

One character set to appear in Lightyear is Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, who is in a same-sex relationship. The movie originally included a kiss shared between Hawthorne and her partner, but the scene was cut from the feature in a move that, as employees have recently revealed, is a part of Disney censoring Pixar’s efforts to include more LGBTQ+ content.

However, the employees at Pixar have fought hard for the kiss to appear in the final cut of the film, and thankfully, they were successful as Hawthorne and her partner are set to share a kiss in the upcoming film, which releases on June 17th, 2022.

The Barbie movie adds Alexandra Shipp to its cast

Upcoming Warner Bros. live-action Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), has cast X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp to its already impressive cast.

Alexandra Shipp has been cast alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE’.



(Source: https://t.co/znlgLvrfas) pic.twitter.com/ToUGeYvHEx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 18, 2022

Shipp played the younger version of Storm in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, and has now been cast in a mystery role within the film, which should release in 2023.

Barbie has a very exciting cast, with Margot Robbie playing the iconic and titular toy, and Ryan Gosling will play Ken; other cast members include America Ferrera (Superstore), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

Written by Melissa, who you can follow on Twitter @melissajournal

