Andrew Scott was "in bits" after reading the script for 'All of Us Strangers'.

Andrew Scott was left in tears after reading the script for All of Us Strangers

The 47-year-old actor stars in the new romantic fantasy film as gay writer Adam, who begins a relationship with enigmatic neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) that helps him overcome the death of his parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), and described writer-director Andrew Haigh's script as "truly heartbreaking".

Andrew told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Saturday (09.12.23): "I thought it was really one of the most extraordinary scripts I'd ever read. Truly heartbreaking.

"I was really in bits after reading the script and the finished movie really doesn't differ too much from the original script."

The chemistry between Scott and Mescal – who was absent from the premiere as he films the 'Gladiator' sequel in Malta - has been praised and the 'Sherlock' actor has formed a "really close bond" with his co-star.

Andrew said: "We formed a really, really close bond. I absolutely adore Paul, he was such an incredible colleague. He's such a soulful and intelligent and hardworking actor, it was wonderful. Couldn't have imagined doing it with anyone else."

He added: "I think sometimes chemistry is about great writing and actors really wanting to be there and just really understanding that acting is about just listening to each other, in the same way that a good date is about good listening."

The movie has been dubbed as a tear-jerker but the 'Fleabag' star thinks the picture is "more emotional than sad".

Scott said: "I really do think it's sad, but it's more emotional than sad, I would say. It's the idea of what we might say to the people that are no longer in our lives – that's a beautiful, audacious sort of premise and that's why it's touching."