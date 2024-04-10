Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton John's longtime lyrical partner, is set to share his tales of writing with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker at a charity event called 'The Other Songs Live'.

Bernie Taupin will discuss penning hits with Sir Elton John

Joined by Tom Odell, Gabriels, Celeste, KAMILLE and many more, in partnership with the Ivors Academy and ahead of the The Ivors with Amazon Music, the event will take place at the London Palladium on May 20, and benefit music charities.

A press release notes: "The Other Songs Live celebrates the most distinguished songwriters, offering audiences an intimate, ‘backstage’ experience – the event is a combination of performances, interviews, and storytelling throughout the evening."

KAMILLE famously penned songs for Little Mix, whilst other confirmed participants include Jin Jin, whose credits include Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and Raye, and German-producer Toby Gad, who wrote John Legend’s biggest hit 'All Of Me', Fergie’s 'Big Girls Don’t Cry' and Beyoncé’s 'If I Were A Boy'.

Viral Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, New York band of brothers Infinity Song and rising star Sam Wilkinson will also take to the stage.

Money raised on the night will go to The BRIT School, The Ivors Academy Trust, and Nordoff and Robbins.

Al Webber, Co-Founder, The Other Songs, said: “We’re delighted to have such a rich combination of songwriters and artists joining us for this year’s event. It's always amazing to have audiences peer behind the curtain into the stories of some of the most legendary songs ever written, and I have no doubt we will experience more ‘I was there’ moments this time around.”

Tickets are available now via www.theothersongs.com.

This year’s Ivors nominees will be announced on April 23, with the winners set to be revealed at The Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.