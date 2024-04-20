Catherine, Princess of Wales’ recovery from preventative cancer treatment is said to be “going well”.

The mum-of-three, 42, announced in March she was undergoing treatment after doctors detected cancer in her body following her major abdominal surgery in January in The London Clinic, and a royal expert has now said she is battling back from ill health – adding her husband Prince William, 41, is emphasising the fact by slowly returning to his official duties.

Author and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun William’s appearance with his son Prince George, 10, at an Aston Villa football match last week – and his visit to a food charity on Thursday (18.04.24) – were “well-timed” appearances to send the public the message Catherine is well on the road to recovery.

He added: “Royals realise that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another.

“It wasn’t just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable. It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual – as far as that was reasonable to be expected.

“If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that.

“People wouldn’t expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain.”

Catherine used her video message on 22 March to tell the world of her health fight after she had sent weeks out of the public spotlight.

Richard, 74, added: “We know William is going back to royal duties shortly. The royal family obviously needs him… obviously, with the royal family very little is actually normal at the moment.

“He is clearly looking after the children as far as feasible. I mean, it’s a burden William has.

“It sent this message that things some things are going on, more or less as normal.

“On the other hand, we know they’re not, and we know it’s a very difficult time.

"He and Catherine are attached to some 50 or so patronages – for example, mental health or homelessness, or the Earthshot prize.

“They know perfectly well there’s this tremendous cachet when either of them are attached to a particular institution or cause.

“Polls have made absolutely clear where the public support lies, and the fact that they are so highly regarded.”

William – who also has children Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with Catherine – promised during his food charity tour on Thursday to “look after” the princess.

King Charles, 75, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer, has also rallied around Catherine, as has his 76-year-old wife Queen Camilla.