Catherine, Princess of Wales, enjoyed a secret visit to the set of 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Friday (01.12.23).

Duchess Catherine's Strictly visit

The royal paid a visit to the studio with her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, and the trio watched the 'Strictly' stars rehearse for this weekend's shows.

The children were allowed to sit in the judges' chairs and use the scoring paddles to critique Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of 'Strictly' so they were delighted to be invited.

"Kate took pictures of the children in the judges' seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.

"She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn't get over-excited.

"There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos.

"The children were especially excited and got dressed up.

"They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

The royals were introduced to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and met professional dancers including Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also huge fans of 'Strictly', as was the late monarch Queen Elizabeth.