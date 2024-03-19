The Prince of Wales has visited housing initiatives in Sheffield as part of his efforts to fight homelessness.

The Prince of Wales wants to tackle the homelessness problem

The 41-year-old royal - who met people on Tuesday (19.03.24) who have faced housing insecurity in the city - is at the forefront of an ambitious scheme that's designed to tackle homelessness at six locations around the UK.

The prince's project is known as the Homewards initiative and an insider has told the BBC that it's something William takes a close personal interest in.

During his time in Sheffield, the prince spent time with families who have a direct experience of homelessness and housing insecurity.

What's more, the future monarch spoke to housing associations and grassroots projects about the homelessness problem in the city and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales - William's wife - underwent surgery in January, and Kensington Palace previously confirmed that she's unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace said in a statement on January 17: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."