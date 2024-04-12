William, Prince of Wales took his son Prince George to watch his favourite football team on Thursday (11.04.25).

William, Prince of Wales and Prince George went to a football match

The royal was seen smiling and applauding as he watched Aston Villa take on Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final at Villa Park in Birmingham while his 10-year-old son was seen wearing a Villa scarf and clapping along to show his support.

The outing to the game - which Aston Villa won 2-1 - marked the first time the family has been seen since Catherine, Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis last month.

The 41-year-old royal announced in a video message that she was undergoing chemotherapy after the disease was detected following her abdominal surgery in January.

Catherine - who is mum to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with her husband - has been absent from public duties since her hospital stay and the family has stayed out of the spotlight since she made her announcement - even missing their traditional appearance at the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in her video message last month, Catherine insisted she need to take time away to rest and heal. She said: "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."