CitySuites I & II

Based in the centre of Manchester, these modern concepts are a cross between an apartment and a hotel, - an Aparthotel.

There are a range of I, 2, or 3, bedroom suites available to rent from a one night, to twelve month stay, or anything in between. Each apartment is equipped with a fully fitted kitchen, 50’ smart tv, and unlimited superfast WI-FI, meaning you won’t be without your home comforts during your stay.

We stayed in CitySuites II in New Kings Head Yard just off Chapel Street, the companies second Aparthotel.

Arrival

Arriving Saturday lunchtime, secure parking was just minutes away, so it was a quick walk round to hotel reception to get booked in.

Reception

Booking in was straightforward, the receptionist completed the paperwork, explained all about our suite, where the Embankment Kitchen Restaurant was, and where the spa pool, and gym facilities were located. He answered all our questions before giving us the key cards. We were directed us to the lifts, we were on the 10th floor.

The Apartment

We were staying in a Two bedroom City Apartment. When you walk in it like stepping into a luxury city centre apartment. To our left was a huge bathroom, complete with toilet, bath and shower. There was a full set of luxury shampoo and shower gels, huge bath towels, face towels and bath robes.

Next was the main bedroom complete with king size bed, bedside tables, wardrobes, dressing table, a wall mounted TV. Two large full length windows gave panoramic views across Manchester one way and the Pennines the other way - stunning.

Stepping back out across the corridor took you into the ulta smart fully fitted kitchen dining space, complete with a matching four seater dining table.

Beyond this opened out into what can only be described as a large luxurious living space, with two settee’s, coffee table, and a wall mounted 50”smart TV.

Fitted Kitchen

Living Room

To the right off the living space was a door which led to the second bedroom, a large bedroom again with a 50” smart TV, wardrobes, and a walk in shower room and toilet, fitted out with lovely extra-large fluffy towels and 'The White Company' shampoo, soaps, and shower gel.

The apartment was stunning and each of the rooms had breath-taking views over the city sights.

Indoor Spa Pool

The 18m Spa pool

On the ground floor was the spa pool which featured an 18m swimming pool and a jacuzzi perfect for relaxation and revitalising both body and mind. The pool area was very modern and contemporary ideal for swimming while chilling in the jacuzzi as you put your days stresses to one side and unwound.

Exclusive Gym

Want to fit a workout during your stay – then check out the gym which is fitted with the latest high-grade ‘Matrix’ equipment. Whether a quick session or an extended workout you will enjoy the exclusive in house gym.

Exclusive Gym

I tried out the Gym early the next morning, it was very well fitted out allowing me to work through my full exercise routine and while working out it afforded me great views of the City.

After my workout I joined my partner in the spa pool area to relax and chill before a session in the steam room easing the aches from my work out.

Feeling suitably relaxed we returned to our room to get ready for breakfast after which we would be checking out.

The Embankment Kitchen

The Embankment Kitchen

The Embankment Kitchen is located on the ground floor at CitySuites I, it is open daily and is where guests take breakfast and have evening meals.

We we took our evening meal at the Embankment Kitchen, on arrival we were shown to a seluded booth by our waiter who took explained the menu before taking our drinks order.

A delicious Steak

My partner had the Beer Battered Cod the while I had the Rib eye steak, we decided against having a dessert due to the portions being so generous so we retired to the bar for a couple of glasses of wine to finish off a wonderful evening.

We both thought the team at the Embankment Kitchen are wonderful and looked after us extremely well making sure that we got the best service at all times.

Breakfast was also served in the Embankment Kitchen. Breakfast was the usual choices all served to your table.

Location

CitySuites II is set in the centre of Manchester less than five minutes stroll from the shopping area of Deansgate and the Arndale Centre, both housing famous big names as well as artisan shops found in the Corn Exchange.

Within a stone’s throw of here you will find yourself in the heart of Manchester’s Café culture, dining, club. and music scene, with an abundance of eating venues. Then there is the AO Arena boasting top acts such as Take That, with movie fans will be keen to visit ‘The Print Works’ iMax Cinema complex, all also within walking distance.

Conclusion

This was the first time we had tried Aparthotel and I can only say that from start to finish the whole experience was wonderful, the place was immaculate, the people were wonderful, they just could not do enough to help make sure our stay went perfectly.

Whether it’s a 1 night stay or a week with a group of friends this is the place to go and be looked after and spoilt while enjoying the city life without the hassle.

To find out more about Manchester CitySuites ApartHotels click Here

1 New Kings Head Yard, Manchester M3 7GF Phone: 0161 302 0202

by Matt Shine

