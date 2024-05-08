The Crewe Hotel & Spa is set in a magnificent Victorian grade 1 listed Mansion situated in what must be one of the most picturesque parts of the Cheshire countryside.

Grand entrance to Crewe Hall Hotel

When you turn into the tree lined driveway it gives you an idea just how the Hotel is going to be, you can imagine Victorian entrance doors, majestic towers, marble fireplaces, and galleries.

Then, as you pass through the imposing iron gates and the hotel appears everything you imagined is there before you, beautiful grounds, gardens, and awe inspiring architecture, high stained glass windows, and magnificent stone archways.

Echoing all the elegance and glamour of its historic setting, we were about to sample the delights staying here.

We entered through the opulent Old Hall entrance of Crewe Hall which leads us through to the reception hall, with its beautiful Victorian decor and huge marble fireplace with ‘Welcome’ carved above the Crewe insignia.

Check-in

We apologised for being early but asked if we could book in and leave our luggage and we would return when the room would be ready. Reception checked our booking and told us our room was ready - so booked in, up to our room.

Check in was a pleasure – the reception staff member was friendly and so helpful answering our questions and, with our room ready we were directed to the location on the first floor.

Room

We were staying in one of the prestigious Junior suites, complete with a four poster bed - stunning.

We were on the first floor, as we entered our suite, I was left speechless.

beautiful rooms

The suite was incredibly spacious, to our left was a large sitting room with views of the main entrance and gardens. There were plush armchairs an impressive Victorian writing desk complete with antique typewriter. The desk also housed the Nespresso coffee machine and the tea making facilities, and also what better than a welcoming than a bottle of fizz.

Impressive four poster bed

To the right was the huge bedroom with a four poster bed, a TV, a set of wardrobes, and dressing table, all set in the most luxurious plush surroundings you could wish for – just pure opulence.

Next to the bedroom was the bathroom, with a huge double bath toilet, shower, and double sinks all in black and white marble .

Brasserie & bar

Dining is in the Brasserie & Bar which is located in the new wing of Crewe Hall and had a great choice of appetizers, starters, mains, and desserts, planned around local foods

For starters we both had the pea and mint soup and welsh rarebit croquet, while for mains I had the 10oz Thirty Day Dry Aged Rib Eye Steak, and as vegetarian my partner had Parsnip Wellington accompanied vegetables. We also went for a bottle of dry white wine recommended by the barman.

10oz thirty day dry aged ribeye steak

Then for dessert we both had Crème Brule.

The food and the service were exceptional, truly deserving of all the accolades they have received.

Spa & Leisure

In the Spa you can enjoy the finest luxury treatments from Elemis immersing yourself in a range of treatments release the pressures of everyday life. Be pampered as one of only a select number of guests welcomed each day, allowing you the space and time to feel deeply relaxed and restored.

I went for a full facial, followed by a back leg and shoulder massage. I can truly say the facial left my face glowing, while after an hour chilling the massage left my body feeling wonderfully relaxed and tension free – I would recommend these treatments.

Cutting Edge Gym

As an outdoor runner myself I couldn’t wait to try out state of the art gym and burn off some of extra calories. I was not disappointed as the equipment was cutting edge and after my work-out I showered and emerged ready for the rest of the day.

The leisure centre has a full sized swimming pool, a comprehensive and modern gym, sauna, steam room, and stunning views to look out across during your exertions.

The Gardens

Impressive Garden Statues

The hotel grounds are just as breath-taking as the property itself and there are plenty of opportunities for lovely early morning walks or afternoon strolls, or just to sit on one of the patio’s and soak up the surroundings and stunning architecture in amongst the beautiful setting.

The Chapel

The historic Chapel

Within Crewe Hall Hotel is located a Chapel which was consecrated in 1635 and still remains so. Any couple planning a wedding, what better place to hold such an event in these beautiful surroundings.

Conclusion

The location, setting is perfect and is by far one of the most welcoming hotels I’ve ever stayed at, perfect for an overnight stay, or a longer break to explore the nearby countryside or the attractions of Liverpool, Chester, and Cheshire or simply taking a day in the Spa. Whatever takes your fancy you will be guaranteed to thoroughly enjoy the experience while being look after by the hotels wonderful staff.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on