Alan Carr thinks his football manager dad is to blame for him being so camp.

Alan Carr jokes 'evolution' is the reason he's gay

The 48-year-old comedian has joked that "evolution" means he was bound to be gay because of his father Graham Carr's time as a player and head coach for Northampton Town.

He told the 'Getting Curious' podcast: "My dad was a football manager.

"You know what they say about gays, the evolution, if you have a really masculine dad they have a gay son. I do know a lot of gay men whose dads are.

"I high kick out of my mum's vagina, there's been like a mix-up at the hospital and there's some hairdresser looking at his son playing rugby going, 'What's happened?' "

The 'Changing Ends' actor - who wrote and starred in the autobiographical sitcom about his childhood - also hit out at people branding him a "stereotype" because of his campness.

He argued: "The thing is with camp, if I put it on then have a go at me.

"On the outside I am probably a stereotype but my brain's not, if it was everyone would have a podcast or a hit chat show.

"If it was easy to be me, everyone would be doing it."

Alan admitted life as a comedian can be "quite lonely" as he travels up and down the country with "no one to talk to" on the road.

During an episode of his ‘Life’s A Beach’ podcast, he said: "I tell you what with stand-up comedy, and I just finished a tour, I was walking around all by myself as I always do and I thought you either speak to yourself or speak to an audience.

“And that’s the weirdness - you’re either going, ‘Oh, this is a nice day’, or you’re speaking to a theatre of 1,500 people.

“The problem is you’ve got nowhere in between. You don’t have any company. So that, I think, is my problem.”