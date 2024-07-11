Alan Carr's dad asks for spoilers of the second series of his sitcom, despite it being based on their own lives.

The 'Chatty Man' host is gearing up for the next season of his 'Changing Ends' show, which details his younger years growing up as the gay son of a Northampton Town football manager, Graham Carr, in the 1980s, and revealed his father cannot wait to see his life recreated on the small screen.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', he said: "My dad loves it. He says, 'Alan, what's happening in series two?' I say, 'Dad, it's your life. You've been there the first time round.'

"He wants spoilers in his own life.

"My dad is the biggest fan."

Alan confessed he teased his mum Christine Carr that a man might have to portray her because she has "very broad shoulders".

But his mother arranged a meal for her and Graham to meet actors Nancy Sullivan and Shaun Dooley, who play them in the ITV sitcom.

Alan said: "My mum was worried, and I was teasing her saying, 'Mum, you've got very broad shoulders. A man might have to play you.'

"I was winding her up and saying all these people, 'Chuck Norris, Hulk Hogan,' but we had a lovely meal and she met Nancy [Sullivan], who plays her. I told her, 'It's not a hatchet job. It's a lovely script.' "

Alan admitted he would love to make a third series, but he will have to write it later because Oliver Savell, who plays a young Alan, is growing so quickly.

He added: "I would love to do more, but what I noticed was when Oli came in he has grown so much.

"There was a few boxes and camera angles to make him look ... so if we did come back we'll have to go a little bit later and make 1989."