Anna Kendrick to star in 'The Traitors'

The 'Twilight' and 'Pitch Perfect' actress has been tipped to take part in the upcoming celebrity version of the psychological adventure competition, which is hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The Super TV news account on X posted: "Anna Kendrick is currently in The Traitors Castle in Scotland among several other influencers, filming promo for The Traitors USA with Peacock."

Both the UK and US versions of the show are filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

And, it was previously revealed that 'Friends' actress Courteney Cox - who is a close pal of UK 'Traitors' presenter Claudia Winkleman - could sign up to the UK celebrity version.

An insider told The Sun: "Getting Courteney on board would be a real coup.

“The fact the producers have a star from 'Friends' in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces 'Celebrity' Traitors is aiming for.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise.

“Courteney has always been a fan of the show, particularly as the British version has her mate Claudia fronting it.”