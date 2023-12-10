Annabel Croft has been voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 57-year-old former tennis player and her partner Johannes Radebe narrowly missed out in a place in this year's final after they found themselves facing Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell in the dance off, and the majority of the judges opted to send the 'EastEnders' actor into the final alongside Ellie Leach and Layton Williams.

After Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas opted to save Bobby, and Craig Revel Horwood voted for Annabel, the sports presenter paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner for helping her to "heal" in the wake of the death of her husband Mel Coleman, who died of cancer in May.

She said: “It’s been the most life changing and extraordinary experience of my life. I have to congratulate Bobby and Dianne and all the contestants that took part in it.

"But obviously, it’s been an amazing, magical experience for me.

"Johannes, you have been absolutely extraordinary. You have given me a reason to get out of bed and come and dance with you, distract me and to heal me. I can’t thank you enough for that. You have been so patient, so caring and so loving. You are an unbelievably special human being. I simply adore you. Thank you so much. "

And Johannes declared his life to be much "richer" thanks to Annabel and her children.

She said: "I would like to say thank you. Thank you for making the decision to come here. Thank you to Strictly Come Dancing for sending her my way. My life is richer with you in it. I hope we dance long after this has ended. You know my heart and I just want to tell you thank you Annabel. Thank you Lily, thank you Amber, thank you Charlie.”

The episode also saw Take That perform their latest single, 'This Life'.