Lisa Diveney voices adverts for mouthwash away from her TV career.

The 39-year-old actress is best known for starring as Beth in the 'Only Fools and Horses' spin-off 'The Green Green Grass' in the late 2000s and has also appeared in BBC period drama 'Call the Midwife' but enjoys having the security of regular work providing the voice of the advertisements for the dental hygiene product.

She told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "I've been quite lucky to do both, but theatre is always much more interesting. I'm a jobbing actor and have never been in a position to turn work down.

"But doing voiceovers changed my life. I've been the voice of Corsodyl for years. And I do loads of other stuff. The money is amazing. So it takes the pressure off."

The actress - who has also starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter in the Enid Blyton biopic 'Enid' and has also appeared in a string of West End stage productions - was able to buy properly because of the regular gig and joked that she should have a plaque on her wall honouring her work with Corsodyl as she explained that providing voicovers for television advertisements affords her free "choice" of what roles she takes on in her acting career.

She said: "Honestly, they helped me buy my house! I should have a little Corsodyl plaque on the wall outside.

"It enables me to make choices with what roles I do. With 'The Homecoming', I had such a physical reaction when I was auditioning. And then I became obsessed with it while I was filming a supermarket ad in Warsaw. I wanted to do the play so badly."