Christine McGuinness, Vito Coppola, Tamer Hassan and Charlotte Crosby are among the stars who have joined this year's 'Celebrity MasterChef' line-up.

In the upcoming 19th series, 20 celebrities from the worlds of screen and stage, sport and arts will be aiming to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the famous MasterChef kitchen.

As well as model Christine, 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro Vito, 'Football Factory' actor Tamer and reality TV queen Charlotte, 'This Morning' presenter Craig Doyle, former 'Love Island' star Chloe Burrows and 'The Traitors' star Diane Carson are also part of this year's cast.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: "'Celebrity MasterChef' fans are in for a treat this summer - with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

"These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!"

What's more, former 'EastEnders' actor Danielle Harold, radio DJ Edith Bowman, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, singer Mutya Buena, and 'Line of Duty' star Rochenda Sandall will also be part of this year's line-up.

Former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' stars Jake Quickenden and Snoochie Shy will also be embarking on the MasterChef kitchen later this year, as will make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, model and TV personality Emma Thynn, comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar, Gladiator and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, comedian Jamie MacDonald, and BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg.

This year's winner will follow in the footsteps of previous 'Celebrity MasterChef' victors Wynne Evans, Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.