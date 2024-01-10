Chloe Brockett is in talks for 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 'Only Way is Essex' star is keen to make a name for herself in the fly-on-the-wall show because her future is currently uncertain after she was suspended from 'TOWIE' following an alleged "glass-throwing" incident, while ITV producers think her fiery temper will make for "great TV".

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Chloe Brockett is in talks to appear on the show - nothing is signed yet but she’s really excited and can’t stop telling people.

"She grew up watching the show and her return to 'TOWIE' is still uncertain so it would be a good show to do while she’s waiting to see if she’ll go back to it.

"ITV already know Chloe is great TV.”

Show bosses are believed to be spending £2 million to secure a strong line-up of housemates, with their eyes on "intriguing" people, rather than just big-name stars.

It has been speculated the likes of former 'X Factor' judge Louis Walsh, controversial WAG Rebekah Vardy, and 'Strictly Come Dancing' head panellist Shirley Ballas could appear.

A source previously said: “The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they’re considering.

“They don’t just want big names in there — they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.

“Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house — someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn’t afraid to say it.

“These characters have delivered some of the most outstanding moments of 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the past and they’ll want to produce those again. That means they may need to splash some cash to secure the people they have their eye on — but it’s a worthwhile investment."

A spokesperson for the show insisted nothing has yet been finalised.

They said: “Any names for 'Celebrity Big Brother' are purely speculation.”