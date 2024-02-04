Claire Sweeney has become the third celebrity to be voted off ‘Dancing on Ice’.

The soap actress, 52, exited the ITV show on Sunday (04.02.24) after landing in a skate off against comic Lou Sanders, 38, who the judges opted to keep.

Claire had taken to the ice for her burlesque-themed performance despite dislocating her rib during rehearsals.

After the skate off judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean announced they wanted to save the “strongest skater” before Lou was saved.

Claire said she had an “incredible” time in the competition and talked about how proud she was to have her eight-year-old son Jaxon in the audience.

Sunday’s show also featured a twist as host Holly Willoughby announced there would be a double eviction next week.

The episode marked the second time Lou had taken part in the skate-off.

She and partner Brendyn Hatfield danced to Pink’s ‘Try’ while Claire and her pro skater Colin Grafton performed to Take That tune ‘Relight My Fire’.

Lou wore a feathered frock for her routine, and Oti gave her 6.5, while Ashley, Christopher and Jayne scored her six – earning the comic 24.5 out of 40, her highest score in the competition so far.

Ashley said: “Credit, where credit is due, you really deserve your high score, it was really beautiful to watch.”

Oti told Lou: “Keep it up because you are now officially on the right path!”

Up first on Sunday’s show was BBC Radio 1 star Adele Roberts, who has continually impressed the panel.

The former DJ donned a 1920s inspired ensemble for her turn, and she earned 30 out of a possible 40 as all four judges each awarded her 7.5 points.

Oti said: “I loved it – what a brilliant way to open the show.”

Christopher added: “I’m impressed with the volume of steps and the speed of steps. Nobody else can do that!.”