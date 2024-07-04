Helen Flanagan has sparked speculation she could be set to make a ‘Coronation Street’ comeback.

The 33-year-old actress played Rosie Webster from 2000 to 2012, before briefly reprising the role five years later, but she left the show for good when she went on maternity leave in 2018.

Now, Helen has got fans theorising she may be returning to the programme after posting a collection of throwback pictures of her time on the cobbles.

On Instagram, she captioned the post: “Some iconic Rosie moments @coronationstreet (sic).”

Jack P. Shepherd - who plays Rosie’s friend David Platt on the soap - leaned into Helen’s hint she could be returning to the show and penned: “she shall be back”, to which the ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ alum joked: “Does Rosie finally get with David xxx (sic).”

Currently, Helen recently signed up for Channel 4 show ‘Celebs Go Dating’, where she and other famous faces will go searching for love.

The soap star will be joined by the likes of Love Island’s Chris Taylor, ‘Gogglebox’ legend Stephen Lustig-Webb, Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan, ‘Superstar’ singer Jamelia and Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps.

According to The Sun newspaper, the celebrities are set to be “put through their paces” when series 13 hits screens.

Rebecca Kenny-Smith from Lime Pictures said: “We are thrilled to announce another series commission of Celebs Go Dating with Channel 4. The success of CGD as a brand is not to be ignored, and for us to see such huge success in such a competitive market is great testament to the brand and its loyal fans ...

“Series 13 is going to be the biggest test yet for the celebs, as we set out to ramp up the dates by putting celebrities through their paces as they get closer to finding love.”