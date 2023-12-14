'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan is expecting her first child.

Sair Khan is expecting her first child with her longtime partner

The 35-year-old actress - who has played businesswoman Alya Nazir on the ITV soap since 2014 - and her partner Nathan Chilton are set to welcome a little bundle into their lives in spring 2024.

It comes after a "challenging" year that saw her chiropractor boyfriend undergo delayed surgery on his pelvis after finding out he had a benign bone tumour in 2021, which has since spread to his lungs.

Updating fans on the couple's happy news, Sair began: "Hello… It’s been a little while since posting on here which has been a real mix of emotions. With all that is happening in the world it didn’t feel like the right time to share but we also know it’s okay to keep hope and pray for peace whilst acknowledging that we feel blessed and grateful."

Sharing her partner's health battle, Sair continued: "Last year was a challenging time for us both with Nathan’s chondroblastoma surgery on his pelvis. It’s been a long road to recovery and still has many obstacles ahead as we deal with the spread of the tumour to his lungs.

"Life can be difficult and there’ll always be challenges to face but there are also important lessons to be learnt and gifts to be cherished.

"We’re so excited for the arrival of Baby Chilton in Spring 2024."

Before dating Nathan, the 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' star was in a relationship with former 'Emmerdale' star Simon Lennon, whom she spit from in 2019 after two years together.