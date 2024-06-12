Charlie Cooper is chasing UFOs, Crop Circles and ghost dogs in a new BBC documentary.

Charlie Cooper has landed a new BBC series

The 'This Country' co-creator and star is fronting new series with the working title 'Charlie Cooper's Local Legends', where he will explore "gloriously bonkers rural myths of the UK" as he tours the UK in his campervan.

He said: "I’m really excited about this new series, as I’ve always been fascinated by local legends, myth and folklore.

"As I see it, my mission is to explore our ancient world, seek out mythical creatures and boldly go where no TV presenter has gone before.”

In the three-part series - which will air on BBC Three and iPlayer - Charlie will investigate "everything from Crop Circles and UFOs in Wiltshire to roaming ghost dogs on the coast and countryside of East Anglia".

He will meet both belivers and naysayers, while visiting iconic locations as he tries to "get to the bottom of the truth".

In a press release, the BBC revealed he will "search spooky small-town goings on, uncovering eye-witness accounts and elusive evidence as well as staging his own experiments in a bid to bring him closer to the truth".

They added: "Along the way, he will pay homage to the countryside legends of brilliant Britain and will explore how they have come to define the places and people they originate from."

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, said: “It is super thrilling and scary in equal measure to see what mysteries and magic Charlie uncovers on his adventures.

"We are so pleased to be working with him on his factual debut at the BBC and we are sure that audiences will be captivated by everything he discovers.”

And Tom O’Brien, MD of Naked and Executive Producer, commented: “We’re delighted to be working with Charlie and BBC Three on a brand-new adventure series ripe with character, kookiness and the uncanny.

"British folktales are finding new life once again with a real explosion of interest, so it’s a great time to unearth their origins, quirks and meaning for the present-day.”