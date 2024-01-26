Curtis Pritchard rejected the chance to appear on 'Love Island: All Stars'.

The 27-year-old star featured on the popular ITV reality series in 2019, where he coupled up with Maura Higgins, but turned down the chance to join other former islanders in South Africa in the show that is currently airing.

Curtis told OK! magazine: "There was an opportunity to but no, I thought 'maybe not this time'."

The dancer explained that he hasn't actually watched any of the series but is planning to catch up as he has heard good things about the show.

Curtis - who also made an appearance on the spin-off series 'Love Island Games' said: "I need to catch up on it.

"To be fair, I've heard there's a lot going down. Obviously, it's All Stars and everybody's been thrown back in at the deep end of the game. It's a weird one though.

"I wonder if any of the same couples are gonna get back together. So I do need to catch up, and I've heard it's been really good so far."

Curtis and his brother AJ Pritchard had a widely panned stint in the soap opera 'Hollyoaks' as siblings Marco and Jacob in 2021 but the star revealed that he was determined to learn from the experience and had taken acting lessons in the hope of getting another TV part.

He told the Daily Star: "Going on 'Hollyoaks' was such a great thing because I learned so much from it. It taught me a lot of acting. I fell in love with acting. It gave me a buzz for acting.

"I am 100 per cent keen to do more acting. 1000 per cent! I have been having acting lessons. From that performance on 'Hollyoaks' to now, I’m like a different person."