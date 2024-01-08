Daisy May Cooper is determined to write and star in a movie about Katie Price’s life.

The 37-year-old actress - who rose to fame after starring in the BBC sitcom ‘This Country’ - admitted it’s her “ultimate ambition” to write a biopic about the controversial glamour model, 45.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: “My ultimate ambition is to write the film script for Katie Price: The Movie.

"I'd play Katie and I'd make it win an Oscar and if I could get my [boobs] done like hers on a production budget, then that would be the dream.”

The ‘Witchfinder’ actress also recalled the advice she received from 'Mission: Impossible' star Simon Pegg, 53, in which he encouraged her to write movies if she wanted to make a lot of money.

She said: “The next I want to do is write a film. That’s what Simon Pegg did.

"I remember him saying, ‘Money wise, don’t bother with TV series, the money is in movies.’ So I’m going to give that a go.

“If that fails, I’m going to start my own OnlyFans account; whatever is the least amount of effort.”

Daisy also reflected on her successful career which was kickstarted by ‘This Country’, in which she starred alongside her brother Charlie Cooper in a comedic look at what life is like in rural England.

She explained: “This Country changed everything. My whole sense of self-worth shifted. I was validated. People were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, they’re going to write something, of course they are.’ But we did. We had zero money before. I couldn’t even afford tampons. Now I don’t have to think about money. It’s brilliant not to be on the hamster wheel of worry.”