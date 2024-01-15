Demi Jones admits "nothing can faze me" since her thyroid cancer battle ahead of 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Demi Jones is stronger than ever since her cancer battle

The 25-year-old beauty - who competed on the 2020 series of the ITV dating show - is returning for the spin-off alongside the likes of Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Luis Morrison, Mitchel Taylor, and Toby Aromolaran, which begins on Monday night (15.01.24), and after she had a tumour removed in 2021, she's never felt stronger.

As quoted by OK.co.uk, she said: “I’ve been through so much over the last four years and I’m going to go for it.

"I'm gonna go for it, and whatever happens, it's meant to be. I’ve just been the strongest person I could possibly be and I’ve grown into myself - I've had all these life experiences and I just view things so differently now.

"Even though I'm 25, I feel like I'm talking like an old woman. I'm just going to throw myself into it. Nothing can faze me as such. And hopefully I will meet someone and that will like me."

Demi - who was first coupled with Nas Majeed before claiming third place with Luke Mabbott - was only in her early twenties during her first 'Love Island' stint, and she says the show helped her confidence and she's not afraid of rejection.

She said: "I was such a small-town girl, just straight out of fresh out of university. I was only 21. So I felt I did all this living and all this confidence building on the show and I've been in the industry now for four years, I've learnt so much.

"Now I feel like I'm actually a woman. I feel like I'm grown. I feel like I've got this fire in me now that I can go in there and be like, 'Do you know what? This is me. Take me or leave me,' and I'm gonna go for what I want."