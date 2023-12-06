Sam Thompson's mum has found it "quite nerve-wracking" watching her son on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Sam Thompson's mum talks 'nerve-wracking' I'm A Celebrity watch

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star has been a huge hit in the jungle this year, and while his mother Karen admitted it has been a hard watch at times, she is "incredibly proud" of his achievements Down Under.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Seeing your child so exposed is quite nerve-wracking for any mum, so I have had some difficult moments watching.

"Yet I’m incredibly proud of his achievements and of the way he hasn’t let his ADHD dull his ambitions - perhaps it drives him even more."

While Sam has become a favourite on the show, he was recently blasted by his campmate Nigel Farage for not doing enough to help with daily tasks.

However, Sam later insisted that due to his recently-diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), he can be "forgetful" at times.

He said in the Bush Telegraph: "I want to help the camp but I’m really forgetful, so I just won’t remember to do it."

Karen admitted she will "secretly be happy and relieved" when Sam is "safely back home in one piece", but she is hoping he is named King of the Jungle in this Sunday's (10.12.23) finale.

Speaking about her plans to watch Sunday's final with Sam's girlfriend Zara McDermott, Karen added: "Obviously it would be incredible if Sam made it that far but we’ll watch it anyway.

"To win ‘I’m A Celebrity’ would mean the absolute world to Sam - it would be all his Christmases rolled into one.

"To be honest I can’t even imagine how excited he would be - we’d probably never hear the end of it!"