Tracy-Ann Oberman is to return to 'EastEnders' after nearly 20 years away from Albert Square.

Tracy-Ann Oberman is to return to EastEnders after nearly 20 years away from Albert Square

The 57-year-old actress will reprise her role as Chrissie Watts this autumn, after she departed Walford in December 2005 when she was jailed for the murder of her husband, Den Watts, who was portrayed by the late Leslie Grantham.

Tracy-Ann said: "Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play - a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite so, when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance.

"The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again."

Chrissie made many enemies during her one-and-a-half-year stint in Albert Square, but the biggest was Den's adoptive daughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders' Executive Producer, added: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts.

"Although the character hasn’t been seen on screen for almost twenty years, Chrissie is cemented in EastEnders’ rich history for her murder of Walford’s most infamous villain, and Sharon’s beloved father, Dirty Den.

"I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being, but what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around."

During her time in Walford, Chrissie, alongside Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), buried Den under the floor of the Queen Vic barrel store, but she drunkenly dug up his body on Sharon and Dennis Rickman's (Nigel Harman) wedding day.

However, her actions were uncovered when Sam's brothers Phil (Steve McFadden) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returned to Walford to free their sister, and Chrissie was imprisoned.

Tracy-Ann - who has also starred in 'Friday Night Dinner' and 'Doctor Who' - has already started filming her 'EastEnders' return.